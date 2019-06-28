TweetDeck suffers outage, reason unknown

San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) Adding to the chain of app outages happening frequently, Twitter’s dashboard TweetDeck went down for sometime in Europe and America before it was restored later.

TweetDeck suffered an outage after 11 a.m. PT and was restored around 12.22 p.m. PT, with users from North America, Europe, Norway and New York reporting issues, CNET reported on Monday.

TweetDeck is a social media dashboard application for management of Twitter accounts. Originally an independent app, TweetDeck was subsequently acquired by Twitter and integrated into the micro-blogging site’s interface.

“We are aware that some people are having issues with loading TweetDeck. Our team is working to resolve the issue, and we’ll share more updates on this thread!” TweetDeck noted at 11.53 a.m. PT.

As soon as people started observing issues, complaints began flooding Twitter saying that TweetDeck was down.

While some users mentioned being directed to the regular Twitter app when they tried to log into TweetDeck, others said they were seeing internal server error messages.

The outage report said there were “issues at TweetDeck”, with nearly 400 complaints just within 20 minutes. Down Detector said there were “problems at Twitter”.

However, it remains unclear what exactly caused the outage because Twitter did not mention any specific reason that may have caused the issue. Details about how many regions suffered the outage also remain unclear.

Earlier in June, Google Calendar, Instagram, Google apps and Snapchat also suffered major outages.

–IANS

rp/in/mag/