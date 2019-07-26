Twelve fading handicrafts on display at Delhi exhibition

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) A set of 12 ‘languishing’ crafts, including Akola and Nandana hand block prints, Mashru, Rangkat and Garad Korial silk weave, Rogan paintings and Chamba Rumal art, is the focus of a new exhibition, which opened at the Central Cottage Industries Corporation (CCIC) Emporium, here on Thursday.

These are among the 55 handicrafts and handloom arts identified by the Ministry of Textiles as endangered with limited practitioners and craftspeople.

The exhibition ‘Kala Sampada’ focuses on 12 of these crafts — five handicrafts and seven handloom styles — that are fading into oblivion due to changing consumer tastes and new generations of skilled artisans shifting to other occupations to earn a living.

“For our national awards each year, we keep five awards reserved for these categories. We also conduct guru-shishya camps for expert artisans to train new entrants. Stalls at exhibition places, like Dilli Haat, are also reserved for them.

“To boost sale and marketing, the exhibition at this emporium will help to attract craft lovers and buyers,” Shantmanu, CCIC Chairman and Textile Ministry Development Commissioner, told IANS.

Other showcased crafts include Matka Noil silk, Patan Patola, Nagpuri Cotton, Lashingpee, silverware, wooden toys of Odisha and Sanjhi craft.

For the handloom section, the exhibits are in form of everyday wearables, like sarees, dupattas, men’s clothing, quilts and table mats.

The 10-day exhibition-cum-sale is on at the Jawahar Vyapar Bhavan.

–IANS

sj/niy/pcj