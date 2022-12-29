Goa police on Thursday arrested 12 members of two gangs from Maharashtra involved in theft of mobile phones in the coastal state. About 41 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakhs have been recovered.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told IANS that all the 12 accused persons are arrested.

He informed that one Jitesh Mehta from Pune Maharashtra had complained at Calangute Police station stating his mobile phone had been snatched by an unknown person from his pocket. Acting upon the information, staff of Calangute Police Station proceeded in search of the accused person and upon verifying CCTV footage, the accused person was traced at Calangute.

“After thorough interrogation, it came to light that two gangs consisting of 12 accused persons from Maharashtra who are residents of different parts of India, come down to Goa specially to commit theft of mobile phones. They were later apprehended from two different hotels at Baga-Calangute and recovered 41 branded mobile phones of different makes, all worth Rs 30 lakhs. Two Toyota Innova cars involved in the said case are also recovered,” Valsan said.

Initial enquiry conducted by police revealed that these gangs are operating all over India and take advantage of huge gathering of people and steal mobile phones. “Likewise this gang has landed in Goa in view of New Year celebration in coastal belt of North Goa District,” Police said.

Police added that the mobile phone of the complainant was also recovered from the accused persons, who were arrested under section 41 of CrPC.

