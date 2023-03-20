HEALTHINDIA

Twelve new Covid cases in Punjab, 14 in Haryana

NewsWire
0
0

Twelve new Covid-19 cases were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, while in the neighbouring Haryana 14 cases were detected, officials said on Mondauy.

Out of the new cases in Haryana, 13 cases were reported in Gurugram, the hotbed. The total active Covid-19 patients in the state stood at 56.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Haryana saw 10,56,868 people were tested positive with the number of deaths stood at 10,714 till March 19.

The Covid-19 positivity rate on March 19 was 0.53 per cent with the recovery rate of 98.98 per cent.

In Punjab, which saw 20,516 deaths till March 19 since the onset of the pandemic, has 97 active cases.

The positivity rate was 0.60 per cent on March 19.

However, no patient has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) or on the life-support system in the state.

20230320-130402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vietnam’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 800,000

    Odisha reports 66 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs

    93% Indians live in areas with air quality below WHO’s standards:...

    World No Tobacco Day: Covid pandemic threat enough to quit smoking