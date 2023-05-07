INDIA

Twelve retired IPS officers join PK’s Jan Suraj campaign

Retired senior IPS officers in Bihar are increasingly being attracted by politics.

While Karunasagar, who retired as Tamil Nadu’s DGP, joined the RJD, 12 senior IPS officers joined Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraj campaign on Sunday.

These retired officers, who have served in different states and retired from the posts of DIG to DGP, took primary membership in the the campaign in Jan Suraj office located at Patliputra colony.

They include Jitendra Mishra (Samastipur), Ashok Kumar (Siwan), Rakesh Kumar Mishra (Saharsa) and S.K. Paswan (Vaishali), who are all retired DGP rank officers while Umesh Singh (Begusarai), and Anil Singh (Supaul) retired at the post of IGP.

Besides, Shiv Kumar Jha (Supaul), C.P. Kiran (Patna), Mohamad Rahman Momin (Bhojpur), K.B. Singh (Saran), Shankar Jha and Dilip Mishra, who all retired as DIGs, also joined the Jan Suraj campaign.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor started Jan Suraj campaign from October 2, 2022 from West Champaran and has covered more than 3,000 km so far. He is getting good support. Afaq Ahmed already won Saran teachers’ MLC seat this year with the support of Kishor.

