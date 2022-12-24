INDIA

Twenty JeI properties attached in Kashmir

A total of 20 properties of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation in the Valley were attached by authorities in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday.

“Some of the attached properties were in the name of late Syed Ali Shah Geelani. These properties were attached in different districts of the Valley on the recommendations of State Investigation Agency (SIA) which is today carrying out raids in 20 places of Badgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kulgam and Srinagar district”, officials said.

District magistrate (DM), Srinagar, has already ordered sealing three properties of the JeI, including two-storey residential structures constructed over 17 marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla Srinagar.

SIA has identified 188 JeI properties across the union territory which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.

