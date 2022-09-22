As many as 20 teams, featuring some of the city’s best golfing talent will vie for top honours at the second edition of the Delhi Golf Club League, beginning on September 29 at the historic Delhi Golf Club, here.

The League, which will feature 13 days of hard-fought golf, will conclude with finals on October 22.

The 20 teams at DGC League 2022 are two more than the inaugural season. Each team will comprise 20 players, supported by one mentor and one coach. The tournament will be played on a “Four-ball better-ball Matchplay” format.

”The Lloyd DGC League prides itself for having incorporated the best practices in the format to make it fair, competitive and enjoyable for the entire golfing ecosystem at DGC. The mentoring programme of the League has some of the finest golfers in India sharing their knowledge and expertise with all the members, a fantastic learning opportunity, especially the Juniors,” said the Captain of DGC, Maj Gen AP Dere (Retd).

Some of the biggest names in the golfing world who have honed their skills at the Delhi Golf Club, are involved with the League at different levels, including three Arjuna Award winners namely Shiv Kapur, Nonita Lal Qureshi and Amit Luthra.

Additionally, stalwarts such as Gaurav Ghei – the first ever Indian golfer to qualify for the Open Championship ’97, Vivek Bhandari — winner of the Honda- Siel PGA Championship ’97, Arjun Singh – winner of the Wills Masters ’98, Asian Tour regulars – Chiragh Kumar and Amandeep Johl, leading Ladies Tour professionals Mehar Atwal and Ayesha Kapur, top Coaches Jasjit Singh and Ajai Gupta are involved in the Delhi Golf Club League 2022.

“The Delhi Golf Club has been producing champions for Indian golf. We have produced as many as 14 Arjuna Awardees and golfers from our stable have competed in and won on nearly every Major Tour worldwide,” said Lt Gen Balbir Sandhu, Chairman – Tournament Organizing Committee, Delhi Golf Club League.

“Through the Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League, we wish to further hone our talent and continue to provide Indian and World golf with Champions,” he added.

The League will be played in two stages – a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage. During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players). One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in a “Four-ball better-ball” Matchplay format with all the players playing off 75 per cent of their original handicaps. The teams will get points for their wins.

The 20 teams have been divided into 4 groups. After the Round Robin stage, 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Knock-out stage starting with the Quarter-finals. The finals will be played on October 22.

The 20 teams competing in the League are: The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies, Christie’s Golf, SwingKKings, Shiva Motocorp. Land Rover, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds, The Pioneers, Team Coca-Cola, 24 Secure Lions, TEEm EDC, Athletic Drive, BMW-Deutsche Motoren, Delhi Tigers, Birdie Machine, Ardee Par Excellence, robo4me and Bi Luxury, with the last three being new entrants into the field.

