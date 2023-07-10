Even as the sunset years of the erstwhile princely state of Travancore were mired in controversies including repression of public agitations and uprisings, it was also a period of commendable industrial and infrastructure development, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor noted.

Tharoor was speaking after the launch of book “Anti-Monarchical Conflict in Kerala 1931-1947”, written by Dr D. Daniel, a former Professor and Chairperson, School of Historical Studies, Madurai Kamaraj University.

The work closely traces the twilight years of the princely state in down south since the ascension of the last Maharaja Sree Chitra Tirunal, who was in a symbiotic relationship with the then Diwan C.P. Ramaswamy Aiyar.

The period was marked by two striking trends — the growth of nationalism led by Travancore State Congress and that of communism.

“Though the twilight phase of Travancore monarchy under the reign of often reviled Maharaja of Travancore, Sree Chitra Tirunal, and Diwan Sir C.P. Ramaswamy Aiyar had several repercussions, it also witnessed commendable developments and reforms that resulted in industrialisation and progress of the State,” said Tharoor, after releasing the book by handing over the first copy to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr V. Venu.

“There was cruelty shown and many of us continue to commemorate the heroes and victims of the agitations and the nationalist movement of the final phase of Travancore monarchy. But I do believe that we do need to accept the contributions of Sree Chitra Tirunal, who was a visionary king, and Diwan C.P. Ramasway Aiyar, who assisted, abetted, and implemented all of these initiatives deserve a little bit of credit, particularly that led to the industrialisation and progress of the state,” he added.

Venu, however, struck a different note saying: “Good government is no substitute to self-government.”

“To all the wonderful things Sir CP had engineered and the monarch had sanctioned, history tells us that this would never be equivalent to people’s right to govern themselves,” he said.

