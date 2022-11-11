INDIA

Twin blow for Anubrata: SC withdraws protection from arrest, special court extends custody

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal was dealt a twin blow on Friday after the Supreme Court withdrew the protection from arrest granted to him in a post-poll violence case, before a special CBI court in Asansol extended his judicial custody by 14 days for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

The apex court observed that since Mondal is already under judicial custody in a separate case, such shield does not hold any value. The top court also directed the Calcutta High Court for speedy hearing in the matter.

Later at the special CBI court in Asansol, a recent comment on Mondal by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim came in handy for the CBI counsel, Kalicharan Mishra, in establishing the “influential” theory against Mondal while opposing the latter’s bail plea.

Senior Trinamool leader and state minister Hakim had recently claimed at a public meeting in Birbhum that a “tiger” like Mondal cannot be kept caged for long.

“Once the tiger is out of the cage, the jackals will hide,” Hakim had said.

Referring to the public statement by Hakim, the CBI counsel tried to establish the “influential” theory against Mondal.

“The minister’s comment proves how influential Anubrata Mondal is. Already, attempts are being made to threaten the witnesses,” Mishra claimed.

He also informed the court that the CBI has detected traces of properties worth crores of rupees in the name of Mondal, his family members and close associates.

Mondal’s counsel questioned as to why the CBI is probing the matter which is related to such properties, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is supposed to probe financial irregularities.

After hearing both sides, the court extended Mondal’s judicial custody by another 14 days. He will be next produced before the same court on November 25.

20221111-185204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drone monitoring ahead of Holi in Bihar

    Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt’s new liquor policy

    HC urged to review decision to include ED in PIL on...

    Heavy rains, hailstorm damage standing crops in Rajasthan