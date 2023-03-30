INDIA

Twin bomb blasts case in Bihar’s Gaya district cracked

NewsWire
0
0

With the arrest of three persons, Gaya police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the twin bomb blasts case in Pasewa village under Imamganj police station in Bihar.

According to police, the two bombs that exploded on Tuesday, was the handiwork of a jilted lover who took the help of three of his friends to terrorise his ex-girlfriend.

District SSP Aashish Bharti said that the accused Rahul Kumar had planted six bombs on the roadside adjoining Devi Asthan and a school.

“The accused had exploded two high intensity bombs. We immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Imamganj SDPO Manoj Ram. The police team reached there and recovered four live bombs each weighing 500 grams,” Bharti said.

Initially, the police thought it to be the handiwork of a Naxal group as Imamganj is a Maoist Moaist affected area. When a police team questioned villagers, some clues about the wrongful activities of local youths appeared.

“On the basis of suspicion, we detained three accused — Chandan Kumar alias Pandit, Chintu Kumar alias Rupa, and Rohit Kumar. When we interrogated them, they broke down and revealed the motive. The main accused Rahul Kumar was having an affair with a girl of the same village. As she ditched him and got involved with another youth, Rahul made a plan to terrorise her and bring her back. Hence, he executed the plan,” said an officer of the investigation team.

“The main accused Rahul Kumar is absconding. He had assembled half kg bombs. We are also making efforts to find how he obtained explosive materials. Raids are on to nab him,” he said.

20230330-130406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As Chennai turns into hub for exotic species smuggling, TN forest...

    Fire erupts in Delhi factory, fireman injured

    PM to hold virtual meet with CMs on Covid threat: Bommai

    Delhi Police arrests 4 sharp shooters of Gogi gang (Ld)