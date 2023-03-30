With the arrest of three persons, Gaya police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the twin bomb blasts case in Pasewa village under Imamganj police station in Bihar.

According to police, the two bombs that exploded on Tuesday, was the handiwork of a jilted lover who took the help of three of his friends to terrorise his ex-girlfriend.

District SSP Aashish Bharti said that the accused Rahul Kumar had planted six bombs on the roadside adjoining Devi Asthan and a school.

“The accused had exploded two high intensity bombs. We immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Imamganj SDPO Manoj Ram. The police team reached there and recovered four live bombs each weighing 500 grams,” Bharti said.

Initially, the police thought it to be the handiwork of a Naxal group as Imamganj is a Maoist Moaist affected area. When a police team questioned villagers, some clues about the wrongful activities of local youths appeared.

“On the basis of suspicion, we detained three accused — Chandan Kumar alias Pandit, Chintu Kumar alias Rupa, and Rohit Kumar. When we interrogated them, they broke down and revealed the motive. The main accused Rahul Kumar was having an affair with a girl of the same village. As she ditched him and got involved with another youth, Rahul made a plan to terrorise her and bring her back. Hence, he executed the plan,” said an officer of the investigation team.

“The main accused Rahul Kumar is absconding. He had assembled half kg bombs. We are also making efforts to find how he obtained explosive materials. Raids are on to nab him,” he said.

20230330-130406