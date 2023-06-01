INDIA

Twin boys tell police how their father killed mother in UP district

Seven-year-old twin boys have helped the police identify the man who killed their mother.

They told the police that their father killed their mother with an axe in front of their eyes.

Anita, 27, was found dead on the terrace of her house and her body was found rolled in a bedsheet on Wednesday. There were deep wounds on the head and chest.

Her husband Kamlesh, a labourer, was missing.

The neighbours noticed the body and informed the police.

When police asked the children, they said their father had killed their mother at night and fled.

Probe revealed that Anita had a dispute with Kamlesh over going for a wedding at her maternal home.

“We have registered a case against Kamlesh and launched a search for him,” police said.

The Shrinagar police station in charge Ganesh Kumar said, “Six months ago, Kamlesh’s father died due to illness, while Kamlesh met with an accident four months ago, which affected his mind.”

