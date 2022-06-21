Two encounters have started between terrorists and security forces at Tujjan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police officials said on Tuesday.

“Encounter has started at Tujjan area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

“Encounter has started at Tulibal area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job,” police added.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Police officials said on Monday that J&K Police along with Army neutralised seven terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists, in three anti-terrorist operations at Kupwara, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of J&K in less than 24 hours.

