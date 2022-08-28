BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Twin tower demolition: Residents of nearby societies allowed to return home

The residents of the societies near Supertech’s twin towers, which were demolished in nine seconds flat on Sunday afternoon, were allowed to return to their homes in the late evening.

The residents of the adjacent societies, evacuated as a precautionary measures before the demolition of the towers by a controlled explosion, were allowed to return after Noida officials carried out a survey of the buildings.

As the permission was granted by the authorities and the demolition companies, many residents of the nearby buildings began returning to their homes.

All the residents of Emerald Court and the ATS Village societies were asked to leave their homes prior to the demolition on safety grounds. While some of them have returned home, others are expected to return late on Sunday night or on Monday morning.

No damage was reported in nearby buildings or structures, as per Noida officials, apart from 10 metres of the boundary wall of ATS Village, which would be repaired soon. Glass of some windows was also reported to be shattered in the blast. However, no damage was reported from the Emerald Court.

