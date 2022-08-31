INDIA

Twin Towers demolition: Minor cracks found in 10 to 12 pillars at Emerald Court

NewsWire
0
1

The post structural audit of Supertech Emerald and ATS Village was done on Wednesday after the demolition of the Twin Towers in Noida’s Sector 93-A. The team from D&R Consultant, which inspected both the neighbouring societies, found that there were minor cracks in 10 to 12 pillars at Supertech Emerald Court.

The same company had also done a structural audit of both the towers before the demolition.

The structural audit team has said that ATS Village has suffered more damage than Emerald Court. After the demolition of the Twin Towers, the first structural audit took place on Wednesday. Minor cracks have been found in 10 to 12 pillars of Supertech Emerald Court. A total of 110 columns have been checked. The team has done the inspection following complaints of minor cracks. Some of these columns will be subjected to rebound hammer and core cutting tests. The report will come in one week, by which the strength of the pillar will be known.

A NDT (non destructive test) of all the columns like X-ray of the columns will be done. Apart from this, ATS Village has suffered more damage than Emerald Court. A large part of the Twin Towers had collapsed on the side of ATS Village due to which more than a dozen pillars of ATS Society have cracked. In two to three days, the team will inspect and submit its report to CBRI. Then CBRI will submit its report to the Supreme Court.

In their initial investigation, D&R Consultant Design Studio (Faridabad), which is conducting the structural audit of both the societies, has found that about 2-3 times more damage has been done to ATS Village than Emerald Court.

20220831-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Illegal arms factory busted in UP district

    Delhi University to get new Vice-Chancellor soon

    After Gwalior, BJP loses mayoral post in Morena; Cong wins Rewa...

    IOB, Bahwan CyberTek to reimburse Covid vax cost (Ld)