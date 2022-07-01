Twinkle Khanna, wife of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently revealed in an interview that owing to her husband’s long line up of movies he is often travelling for shoots. And in his absence, she has to take on the dual parenting role for their two children – Aarav and Nitara.

The ‘Mrs. Funnybones’ author and former Bollywood actress talked about how she juggles it all single-handedly and said, “When my husband travels, I feel I have to play the dual role and it’s not really gender-based like he’s the man, I’m the woman but my weakness is that I am an overthinker and he is a laid-back person. I feel that when the kids are there you need a balance of the boat.”

Twinkle shared this in a conversation she had with Sushmita Sen on her YouTube channel. Sushmita Sen too opened up about how it was to be a single mother to her daughters Renee and Alisah.

Speaking about it, Sen shared, “I think whether you’re married, not married, most children grow up with a single parent. That is a fact. You innately have the capacity to do both.”

Twinkle, for her part, is also not a homebody. She has her own business. She writes, she manages her house and she takes care of the children. In the past, in a chat with Kajol, Twinkle had shared that she is the one who pays for her children’s education.

She said that she did this, because she wanted a degree of control to persuade the children into prioritising education.

Akshay Kumar is one of those rare Bollywood actors who still works in the 90s model of working. He will sign up for multiple movie projects a year. He is clear that he will dedicate 40-50 days maximum to a project and so ends up making 4 to 5 movies per year.

While that’s great for revenue generation and in fact Akshay Kumar, has, over the years, amassed quite a lot of wealth. What it means for his family is that he is often away travelling to finish his gruelling shoot schedules.

So, Twinkle Khanna is on point when she says that she often has to be a dual parent to her kids.