Twinkle Khanna tries her hand at embroidery after 20 years

Author-producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna recalls how she learnt sewing, painting and knitting while growing up.

While she picked up these skills at her grandmother’s place as a child, Twinkle took to Instagram to post a video capturing how she tried her hand at embroidery after almost 20 years.

“While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work’,” Twinkle captioned the clip.