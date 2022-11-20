BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Its double celebration time for the country’s top industrial families – the Ambani and the Piramal groups.

Their scions Anand Piramal and his wife Isha have been blessed with a set of twins on Saturday, November 19, the two excited families announced here on Sunday.

They are – a baby girl named Aadiya and her twin brother Krishna.

Both the infant siblings are doing well, said the two elated families, rejoicing over the happy development.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” said the proud grandparents Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Swati and Ajay Piramal.

The heirs of the two leading business families, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in Mumbai in a high-profile wedding ceremony that was attended by the country’s who’s who in December, 2018.

20221120-150601

