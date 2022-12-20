INDIALIFESTYLE

The kidnapping of a 18-year-old girl from Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district took a twist with the girl now releasing a video of her marriage with the boyfriend who “kidnapped” her.

Shamili stated that she was not kidnapped but at her request, her boyfriend Gnaneswar took her from home as her parents were trying to marry her off to some other man.

The video was released hours after the “kidnapping” in Moodepalle village of Chandurthi mandal. The video clip of the incident had gone viral on social media and sent the police in a tizzy.

The couple released a video and photographs of their marriage, performed at a temple. In the selfie video, Shamili said that they were in love for four years but her family did not approve of their relationship since he is Dalit.

She also revealed that they were married last year but since she was minor then, the wedding was not legal and her parents had filed a police case against Gnaneshwar. He was sent to jail in the case.

Referring to the CCTV footage of the “kidnapping” that went viral on social media in the morning, Shamili said she could not recognise him as he was wearing a mask. After realizing that he is Gnaneswar, she willingly married him. Stating that they face threat to their lives from her parents, she demanded police protection.

Earlier, the video of the kidnapping in a filmi style had created a flutter. One of the “kidnappers” is seen dragging the girl towards the car and pushing her into the rear seat of the vehicle. The girl’s father who came to her rescue was pushed aside by the men, who then sped away with the victim.

A few seconds later, the girl’s father is seen leaving on his motorbike to chase the car. His efforts, however, proved futile. He later lodged a complaint with the police.

