BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear quits after 16 years

NewsWire
0
0

Video live-streaming platform Twitch CEO Emmett Shear has resigned with immediate effect after 16 years in the top role.

Dan Clancy, current Twitch President, will step fully into the role of CEO, effective immediately.

“He cares deeply about the Twitch community, its streamers, and our staff and understands what makes Twitch, Twitch,” said Shear in a blog post late on Thursday.

He started on Twitch in October 2006. Sixteen years and four months later, “I’ve never set up direct deposit a second time”.

Twitch Inc. became a fully-owned subsidiary of Amazon, and along the way “we have grown to more than 8 million streamers a month”, said Shear.

“With my first child just born, I’ve been reflecting on my future with Twitch. Twitch often feels to me like a child I’ve been raising as well. And while I will always want to be there if Twitch needs me, at 16 years old it feels to me Twitch is ready to move out of the house and venture alone,” Shear wrote.

“So it is with great poignancy that I share my decision to resign from Twitch as CEO. I want to be fully there for my son as he enters this world and I feel ready for this change to tackle new challenges. I will continue to work at Twitch in an advisory role,” he added.

Twitch recently rolled out new moderation and safety features to improve the platform.

20230317-104005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FICCI recommends incentives, PLI-type scheme for vaccine makers

    Tesla doubles net income to $3.3 bn in Q3, automotive sales...

    Odisha registers 17% growth in gross GST collection in Aug

    Software company Pegasystems to lay off 4% of workforce