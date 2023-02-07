Streaming platform Twitch has announced that it is rolling out a new ‘Chat History’ feature which will make it easier for viewers to “catch up” what is happening on the streamer’s channel.

The company tweeted from its @TwitchSupport account on Monday: “Starting today we’ll be rolling out Chat History for everyone! Catch up with what’s happening on the channel – chat will load the last 50 messages or last hour of chat, whichever is less.”

On the post, when one user commented, “(Assuming I’m not dumb and understand this properly). So someone who’s just come into the stream will have the last 50/last hour of chat available to read and know anything they missed, cus that is awesome.”

To this, the platform replied: “You understand this perfectly, only thing to add it’s last 50 messages or last hour, whichever is less. For example, if a chat has 80 messages sent in the last hour, the latest 50 will be shown, not all 80.”

Moreover, the company mentioned that the new feature will roll out over the next few days, so “don’t panic if you can’t see it yet.”

In November last year, Twitch had introduced a new ‘Shield Mode’ tool to strengthen safety on the streaming platform, along with two new features.

In a blogpost, the company had said that the Shield Mode is different from other safety tools on the platform as it combines and levels up existing safety tools in one place.

