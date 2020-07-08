Twitch streamer Ohlana dies at 26 from suicide

Twitch streamer Lannie “Ohlana” has died after posting tweets and an Instagram story that drew concern from fans. According to reports, Ohlana died due to an apparent suicide, though that has not been independently confirmed.

Ohlana had recently hit 100,000 followers on Twitch. She streamed games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and also streamed IRL (in real life) travel content.

Ohlana fans became alarmed after she tweeted three seemingly concerning messages in early July.

On July 5, 2020, Ohlana tweeted, “everyday just gets harder man,” which led to followers reaching out to her in a show of support.

Later on July 5, she tweeted about depression. The streamer wrote, “depressed people struggle to reach out in fear that the ones closest to them will have cops show up and forcefully confine them against their will. so they’re stuck feeling alone with their dark thoughts because they don’t want to be trapped where they just feel worse.”

Then, on July 6, in her last tweet, Ohlana wrote, “it’s not anybody’s fault.”

She also posted an Instagram story about moving on to the next chapter on July 6.

“I have cried, loved, and shared so many great memories with so many of you who are still or used to be in my life,” she wrote. “I thank all of you for letting me. I look back in awe of all the opportunities I have been given in my life and I am appreciative. From surviving off video games to travelling the world on an impulse… but most importantly all of the people I’ve met during this run.”

She continued the note, ending by thanking fans and telling them, “It’s a beautiful day today. Go out and enjoy it for me.”