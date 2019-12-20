Twitter abuzz over Rs 27.68 lakh traffic fine in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Those who still don’t follow traffic rules should gear up, as the new Motor Vehicle Act can cost you dearly.

A traffic fine receipt worth Rs 27.68 lakh is doing the rounds on social media which was issued by the Ahmedabad traffic police to a person for not having valid documents. The fine is believed to be the highest ever in India.

The Ahmedabad traffic police shared the receipt of the fine on its Twitter handle and wrote, “RTO slaps a fine of total Rs 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever.”

The car was detained and issued an RTO memo under the Motor Vehicles Act in November last year. Initially, a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh was slapped, but then the RTO dug out old records and imposed a penalty of Rs 27.68 lakh on the car owner.

The post garnered quite some tweeple attention. Posting a comment on the social networking site, a user said, “Can someone clarify how the challan amount is calculated?”

A tweeple remarked, “Seriously? 27.68 lk? Be logical, be reasonable… Being rich is not a crime… It’s too much in the name of fine.”

Another post read, “Proud of Ahmedabad police… in other states they never touch BMW and Porsche.”

One user requested the Gujarat government to praise the cops and wrote, “Please give handsome incentive to cops who help to identify the person.”

–IANS

