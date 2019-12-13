New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) A senior IPS officer who had a verbal spat with bollywood celebrities Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, on Thursday, alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after the incident and also claimed that he has filed a complaint with the Delhi police.

“Dear Friends and Enemies, My Twitter Handle was partially hacked by the elements opposed to my questioning of Akhtar Duo. I am registering a complaint against these elements with Delhi Police. I would not be bogged down by anti-social elements,” the IPS officer, Sandeep Mittal tweeted from his verified twitter account.

Just a couple of days ago, Mittal was in limelight after his reply over Javed Akhtar’s tweet was shared all over social media.

Akhtar had written, “According to the law of the land under any circumstances, police cannot enter any university campus without the permission of the university authorities. By entering the Jamia campus without permission, police have created a precedence that is a threat to every university (sic).”

However in the reply Mittal tweeted, “Dear Legal Expert Please elaborate the law of land, the section number and name of the Act etc. so that we are also enlightened. Regards (sic).”

Later on Thursday, Farhan Akhtar also tweeted, “Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th August at Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over.”

But Mittal was quick to respond to this also as he tweeted, “You also need to know that you’ve committed an Offence u/s 121 of the Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life. Understand the Law(https://youtu.be/7F20KrW6RLU)(sic)”

While Mittal pointed out the law, other Twitter users pointed out that the graphic Farhan had shared had an inaccurate map of India. Soon, Farhan took notice of the same and issued an apology.

–IANS

rag/skp/