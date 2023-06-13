SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter account of NFT influencer ‘Bitboy Crypto’ hacked

NewsWire
0
0

The Twitter account of crypto enthusiast and influencer Bitboy Crypto (Ben Armstrong) has been hacked.

Armstrong, a popular figure in the crypto community who has a Twitter following of over 1 million, experienced a security breach on June 11, according to NFT Evening.

Hackers are increasingly taking control of influential individuals’ social media accounts. This troubling trend has affected a number of well-known figures, causing them to lose control of their own online platforms.

During this incident, a hacker gained access to Armstrong’s Twitter account.

The hacker shared multiple banners depicting US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson Gary Gansler as BitBoy.

These banners used explicit language, and one of them encouraged users to obtain scam tokens in order to counter Gansler’s influence in the crypto industry, according to the report.

Leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance have recently faced SEC scrutiny, causing a stir in the crypto market. The SEC’s actions have sparked debate and raised concerns within the crypto community and beyond.

Bitboy Crypto took to YouTube to warn his fans about the hack. He also stated that they are working to reclaim the account and advised his followers not to click any links.

Bitboy Crypto is the latest influencer whose account has been hacked in order to defraud followers. FranklinIsBored, a well-known crypto whale and NFT influencer was recently the victim of a hacking incident, the report said.

Earlier this month, the Twitter account of OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer appears to have been hacked in order to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

Her account started promoting a new cryptocurrency called “$OPENAI” that was allegedly “driven by artificial intelligence-based language models”.

20230613-183202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobile app helps adolescents access health services in B’desh

    Pinterest settles lawsuit over workplace discrimination

    Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter’s paid Blue tick...

    BMW adopts Google’s Android Automotive OS for future vehicles