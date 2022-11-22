SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter adds 1.6 mn daily active users in 1 week: Musk

NewsWire
0
2

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform has added 1.6 million daily active users in the last week.

He tweeted: “Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high.”

Popular YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast commented on Musk’s post, “I wonder what YouTube’s daily actives is”.

“Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators,” Musk replied.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post, a user commented, “and it’s revenue is at an all-time low”, while another asked, “any sense for how many are bots?”

Recently, Twitter CEO had said that the company would work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

Twitter account, “Tesla Owners Silicon Valley”, which is an official Tesla recognised club, on Monday tweeted in which it asked Musk “to make Twitter live video better”.

20221122-125205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Most Indian won’t use print-out at home service like offered by...

    Elon Musk throws a solution for ailing NASA’s Artemis 1 mission

    5G to catapult Indian gaming industry to new level, say experts

    Swiggy to infuse Rs 5,250 Cr in quick grocery service Instamart