Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users combine gifs, photos, videos and memes in a single tweet on both Android and iOS devices.

The company said it is giving everyone the ability to share multiple types of media in a single Tweet.

“This feature will roll out globally to iOS and Android, with a chance to see mixed media Tweets on the web,” the company said in a blog post late on Wednesday.

The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in April.

Previously, anyone who wanted to share different media formats would have to do it in different Tweets or threads.

Now, when people open the Tweet composer, they can select and upload a combination of up to four types of media – photos, memes, GIFs, and videos – and publish them all together.

“They can also rearrange the layout of their media while composing the Tweet,” said the micro-blogging platform.

“Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media,” it added.

The Explore tab video carousel currently helps people find more videos they would like alongside Tweets and Trends that might interest them.

It is currently available to people in select countries using Twitter in English on iOS and Android.

The company said that the updated immersive media viewer expands videos to full screen with a single click, allowing people to easily access the full, immersive viewing experience.

“To activate it, people who access Twitter on iOS simply need to tap or click on a video in the Twitter app,” it said.

