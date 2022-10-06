SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter allows users to combine photos, videos and GIFs in single tweet

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users combine gifs, photos, videos and memes in a single tweet on both Android and iOS devices.

The company said it is giving everyone the ability to share multiple types of media in a single Tweet.

“This feature will roll out globally to iOS and Android, with a chance to see mixed media Tweets on the web,” the company said in a blog post late on Wednesday.

The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in April.

Previously, anyone who wanted to share different media formats would have to do it in different Tweets or threads.

Now, when people open the Tweet composer, they can select and upload a combination of up to four types of media – photos, memes, GIFs, and videos – and publish them all together.

“They can also rearrange the layout of their media while composing the Tweet,” said the micro-blogging platform.

“Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media,” it added.

The Explore tab video carousel currently helps people find more videos they would like alongside Tweets and Trends that might interest them.

It is currently available to people in select countries using Twitter in English on iOS and Android.

The company said that the updated immersive media viewer expands videos to full screen with a single click, allowing people to easily access the full, immersive viewing experience.

“To activate it, people who access Twitter on iOS simply need to tap or click on a video in the Twitter app,” it said.

20221006-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google rolls out tool to let people remove personal info directly...

    Global warming causing world’s oceans to lose ‘memory’

    New Meta logins are available for Quest VR owners

    Chip shortage won’t impact new Redmi Note Series: Top executive