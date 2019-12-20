Twitter anger over Kota hospital deaths of kids

Jaipur, Jan 2 (IANS) Twitterati reacted angrily on Thursday over the death of over 100 children in JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district in the past one month, and even questioned the silence of a section of the media on the issue.

#KotaKeDoshi trended with 7,794 tweets and #KotaTragedy with 4,176 tweets.

One angry user asked: “What do you expect from a Congress CM like Ashok Gehlot? Paani mein se bijli nikal denge to pani me bachega kya? – Ashok Gehlot. Two-minute silence for the people of #Rajasthan and condolences to families especially mothers who lost their young ones.”

Another user remarked: “More than 100 children have died but there is no movement in the media, no assurance from the state government and no statement from so-called intellectuals.”

“The silence of media on the Kota hospital deaths of children is deafening,” read one post.

One user posted: “100 children died at Kota, Rajasthan, but no partisan news channel has focussed any prime time news (as they did for Gorakhpur). Why there is no action against those responsible? #KotaKeDoshi must be punished.”

