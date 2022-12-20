BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter announces ‘Blue for Business’ service

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter on Tuesday announced its new ‘Blue for Business’ service, a new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their associated individuals, businesses and brands to their account, Twitter said in its Business blogpost.

When they do, associated profiles will receive a little badge of their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.

This connection will help businesses to create networks within their own organisations on the micro-blogging platform.

Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business.

“This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands into the DNA of Twitter,” the company said.

“In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter,” it added.

The micro-blogging platform is piloting Blue for Business with a select group of businesses for now, but next year it will roll this out to more businesses who wish to subscribe.

20221220-090204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equity indices in green, banking stocks rise

    Coal shortage now at alarming levels, say aluminium producers

    Infosys Board approves share buyback

    Electricity used to mine bitcoin decreased sharply as crypto crisis widens