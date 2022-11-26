BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Twitter as a platform must be fair to all: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that he had reinstated former US President Donald Trump back on the platform, as Trump did not violate any law and the micro-blogging “platform must be fair to all”.

The saga started when a user tweeted, “It’s been a week since @elonmusk brought Trump back… and without him even tweeting once…”

Musk replied: “I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” he added.

“But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all,” he said.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s tweet.

While one commented, “I truly hope we have moderate candidates that don’t go too far either direction,” another said, “Why do you have to say it publicly? people will judge you for your choice and maybe they will stop liking twitter. Twitter must be neutral, without political opinion.”

Based on a poll, Twitter CEO on November 20 had announced that former US President Trump was allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.

20221126-123605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon Vs Future Retail: SC suggests resuming arbitration proceedings before tribunal

    Chennai Port Trust to operate ferry services to 4 towns soon

    India smartphone shipments fell 6% in Q3, Xiaomi leads

    Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid internal mayhem