Twitter back to life after brief outage as Musk speeds up platform

Twitter came back to life after suffering a brief outage globally, including in India, on Sunday as Elon Musk said “Twitter is speeding up”.

Website outage tracker Downdetector reported several outages across the globe as users had issues with page loading.

The outage hit both the Twitter mobile app and the desktop version.

“Yes, Twitter is Down for some people. Not Working on Jio But Working on Airtel,” tweeted one user.

“Elon musk try to fix twitter when twitter is down,” another posted.

Twitter or Musk were yet to comment on what caused the outage.

This was the second time when Twitter went down under its new CEO.

The microblogging platform was down for several hours earlier last month.

Meanwhile, Musk said that Twitter Files on the company’s approach to handle Covid misinformation are coming soon.

“It is coming big time,” said Musk.

He also revealed that Twitter is set to increase the character limit from 280 to 4,000.

“The bots/trolls generate fake activity, so Twitter may seem a little less lively, but actually it’s just that the fakery is gone,” he tweeted.

