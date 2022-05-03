SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter bans 2 right-wing accounts as Musk promotes free speech

NewsWire
0
0

Amid Elon Musk’s free speech call, Twitter has re-suspended the accounts of two prominent conservative figures — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Dr Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko.

The micro-blogging platform permanently suspended their accounts shortly after the duo rejoined it with creating new Twitter handles, for violating platform rules against evading bans, reports The Verge.

Lindell was banned last year while Zelenko was banned in 2020.

Lindell was originally suspended for violating Twitter’s rules against election misinformation.

Zelenko, who promoted an unproven Covid-19 treatment, was banned for violating rules on platform manipulation and spam.

Twitter’s decision came as Musk, who has made a successful $44 billion bid to acquire the platform, promoted free speech and less content moderation.

The world’s richest man first supported former US president Donald Trump’s social network app ‘Truth Social’ by sharing its App Store ranking on his microblogging handle.

He later openly criticised Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde for suspending the account of The New York Post that wrote an exclusive article about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Musk had long been advocating free speech on the platform, creating apprehensions for many as they fear the site will be left without regulations.

The billionaire earlier said that Twitter must remain politically neutral if it wants to keep enjoying public trust.

20220503-104403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 special edition sold out on Pokemon craze

    Evidence points to natural origin of Covid, not lab-leak: Scientists

    Twitter tests new clipping tool for Spaces with select iOS hosts

    Apple Safari 15 bug can leak your browsing activity, personal data