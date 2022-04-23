INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter bans misleading climate change ads

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter has announced to ban “misleading” advertisements related to climate change on its platform.

The micro-blogging platform said that misleading advertisements on Twitter “that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy”.

“We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a blog post late on Friday.

Last year, Twitter introduced a dedicated Topic to help people find personalised conversations about climate change.

Twitter said that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet.

“In the coming months, we’ll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter,” said the company.

Twitter aims to achieve 100 per cent carbon-neutral power sourcing in its current data centres by the end of this year.

Since 2021, conversation about sustainability has grown by more than 150 per cent on Twitter.

“We’ve seen a 60 per cent increase in terms like ‘restoring’ and ‘rebalancing’. Discussion around waste reduction has increased by over 100 per cent and decarbonisation by more than 50 per cent,” said Twitter.

20220423-085204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mukesh Sahani sacked as Bihar Minister

    Exclusion of caste data as unjust as discrimination: Chandrababu Naidu

    Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 cr for school building in J&K’s...

    Merging of AI, life sciences vital for progress: Vijay Bhatkar