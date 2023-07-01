INDIA

Twitter bans record over 11 lakh accounts for policy violations in India

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-run Twitter banned a record 11,32,228 accounts in India between April 26 and May 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk who has now appointed a new Twitter CEO in Linda Yaccarino, also took down 1,843 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, Twitter banned 11,34,071 accounts in the reporting period in India.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 518 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, Twitter processed 90 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

“We overturned 25 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended,” said the company.

“We received 29 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period,” it added.

Most complaints from India were about abuse/harassment (264), followed by hateful conduct (84), sensitive adult content (67), and defamation (51).

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, under Musk, Twitter recently approved a staggering 83 per cent of government requests to either restrict or block content globally, including in India and Turkey, the media reported.

Last month, when asked about former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s wild claim that the Indian government had threatened to ban Twitter if it did notblock certain accounts, Musk told reporters after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US that a company “doesn’t have a choice but to obey local governments”.

“If we don’t obey local government laws, then we will get shut down. So the best we can do is really to hew close to the law in any given country,” he said.

“It is impossible for us to do more than that (or) we will be blocked and our people will be arrested,” Musk added.

2023070132190

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP exploring new social equations for 2024 general elections

    13 major river rejuvenation through forestry interventions

    First shipment from embattled Ukraine carrying ‘corn and hope’ on its...

    OMR sheets lead to crucial clues in Bengal municipalities’ recruitment case