INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter bans record over 25L accounts for policy violations in India

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-run Twitter banned a record 25,51,623 accounts in India between March 26 and April 25, for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under its new owner, also took down 2,249 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, Twitter banned 25,53,881 accounts in the reporting period in India.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received just 158 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, Twitter processed four grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

“We overturned three of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended,” said the company.

“We did not receive any requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period,” it added.

Most complaints from India were about abuse/harassment (83), followed by sensitive adult content (41), hateful conduct (19), and defamation (12).

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, under Musk, Twitter recently approved a staggering 83 per cent of government requests to either restrict or block content globally, including in India and Turkey, the media reported.

Since Musk’s takeover in October 2022, the micro-blogging platform received 971 requests from governments, according to a report in El Pais, a Spanish-language daily newspaper.

When Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias shared the report on Twitter on Monday, with the caption “I’m a free speech absolutist”, an angry Musk reacted: “You’re such a numbskull. Please point out where we had an actual choice and we will reverse it.”

20230601-182802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union minister Som Prakash hospitalised with Covid pneumonia

    Delhi woman chases snatchers, nabs one & recovers her phone

    MCG uproots 19 illegal unipoles from Dwarka Expressway, SPR Road

    Intrusive tourists drive nesting Olive Ridley turtles from Goa beaches