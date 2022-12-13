INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter Blue is back as Musk announces to remove all legacy verified badges

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter Blue subscription with verification was relaunched on Tuesday and people needed a verified phone number to sign up, as Elon Musk announced he will remove all legacy blue badges in coming months.

The Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

“Starting today, when you subscribe your account will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been reviewed),” said the company.

“Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots,” the micro-blogging platform added.

To subscribe to Blue badge, your Twitter account must be at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number.

Musk said that basic Blue will have half the number of ads.

“We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year,” he added.

The new Twitter owner also announced that in a few months, “we will remove all legacy blue checks”.

“The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical,” he added.

Subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, “but if they do, they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again”, said Twitter.

Musk last month launched Blue subscription plan with verification but later postponed it after it met with huge controversy as several fake accounts came up on the platform, impersonating brands and celebrities.

Musk also said that the prior “Twitter management and board lied to make their user numbers seem artificially higher, so turned a blind eye to fake/spam accounts”.

20221213-084804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Peacock rescued from 50 ft deep borewell in Taj city

    BJP acts against two leaders for making insulting religious comments

    Committee set up to develop comprehensive framework on ‘Right to Repair’

    40 years before freedom, Bhikaiji Cama hoisted the first Indian flag...