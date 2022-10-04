After thorough testing, microblogging platform Twitter has confirmed that it is rolling out its ‘Edit Tweet’ feature for users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and will soon come to the US.

The company said that the feature is for Twitter Blue users. However, it did not mention the feature’s availability for Indian audiences.

“Test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand,” according to a tweet by Twitter Blue.

The microblogging platform mentioned that a version history will be available on every edited Tweet, so users know what changed.

“Loving your edits, we are excited to continue expanding this test to new markets — can’t wait to hear what you think!” Twitter Blue mentioned.

Last month, Twitter showcased the feature on its own platform by tweaking one of its tweets that showed ‘Last Edited’ at the bottom of the post.

Twitter edited a tweet and once clicked on “Last edited,” people can see the original tweet and the previous edit history.

Twitter Blue subscriptions are paid on a monthly basis, and priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99.

