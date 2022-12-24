BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter Blue users now get ‘prioritised rankings in conversations’

NewsWire
0
0

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers paying for the $8 per month service will now get “prioritised rankings in conversations.”

According to Twitter, this feature prioritises subscribers’ replies on tweets that they interact with. Twitter CEO Elon Musk had promised this feature in November and said that the subscribers would get, “Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam.”

Earlier this month, the micro-blogging platform repeated this promise and said, “soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots.”

The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company’s rules.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were only able to upload 10-minute-long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB.

20221224-090004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HUL to provide free O2 concentrators in Delhi, Bengaluru

    Pune-based startup BuyHive a case study on Harvard-run publishing platform

    BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium to invest Rs 4K cr in Tata...

    Infosys to buy back shares again soon