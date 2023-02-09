BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Twitter Blue with verification now in India, starts at Rs 650 per month

Twitter will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India, the company has confirmed.

Twitter Blue has now been extended to India, Brazil and Indonesia.

Elon Musk-run Twitter is also offering a discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year in India, which translates to approximately Rs 566.67 per month.

With India launch, Twitter Blue is now available in 15 global markets including the US, Canada, Japan, the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, the micro-blogging platform Twitter expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries.

In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Twitter has now begun allowing Blue subscribers in the US to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

With Blue checkmarks, Twitter Blue features offer subscribers a way to enhance and customise their Twitter experience — which include — custom app icons, custom navigation, top articles, undo tweet, longer video upload, and more.

Musk has now said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are ‘deeply corrupted’.

The micro-blogging platform has also launched a new service called Twitter Verification for Organisations, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.

Twitter has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

