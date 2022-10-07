SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter brings its ‘Edit Tweet’ feature to US

NewsWire
0
0

After rolling out its much anticipated ‘Edit Tweet’ button in select countries, microblogging site Twitter has started rolling out the same feature for Blue subscribers in the US.

Earlier this week, the platform rolled out the feature for Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it did not mention the feature’s availability for Indian audiences.

According to 9to5Mac, the company said that the “test went well” and it is now “gradually rolling out Edit Tweet to all US Twitter Blue subscribers”.

The new feature to edit tweets comes with some limitations. For example, users cannot edit tweets 30 minutes after they have been published.

Earlier, the microblogging platform mentioned that a version history will be available on every edited Tweet, so users know what changed.

Ahead of the launch, Twitter had also showcased the feature on its own platform by tweaking one of its tweets that showed ‘Last Edited’ at the bottom of the post.

Twitter edited a tweet and once clicked on “Last edited”, people can see the original tweet and the previous edit history.

Twitter Blue subscriptions are paid on a monthly basis, and priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99.

20221007-090803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple shifting some iPad production to Vietnam amid China lockdowns

    Microsoft to skill 1 lakh Indians in cybersecurity by 2022

    Facebook’s dark mode interface disappears for iOS users

    Amazon reportedly working on AR smart home product