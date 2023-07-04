INDIA

Twitter changes impact tweet search results on Google

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter’s recent changes have affected Google’s ability to display tweets and Twitter pages in search results.

“We’re aware that our ability to crawl Twitter.com has been limited, affecting our ability to display tweets and pages from the site in search results,” Google spokesperson Lara Levin said in a statement to The Verge.

“Websites have control over whether crawlers can access their content.”

Twitter recently made some significant changes to the visibility of tweets on the platform.

Last week, the platform blocked unregistered users from being able to browse tweets. Later, it introduced “temporary” limits for the number of tweets people can read per day.

Levin’s statement suggests that the modifications have affected how Google crawls Twitter.

When Search Engine Land compared the number of Twitter URLs that Google had indexed between Friday and Monday, the statistics clearly indicated that something was wrong.

Friday last week, Google had indexed 471 million results for “site: twitter.com,” but on Monday, that number was down to just 180 million.

“Given Twitter’s rate limits on tweets are supposed to be temporary, there’s a chance that if those lift, we might see the usual amount of tweets in Google search results in the future,” the report said.

2023070433558

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CRPF jawan’s wife strangled to death by lover in Kanpur

    Clear sky greets Delhi, air quality moderate

    Sex Pistols’ singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman

    Health Min, ICMR have issued guidelines for official document on Covid...