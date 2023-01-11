SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter defaults ‘For You’ page on iOS

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter has announced that the ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ tabs will be replaced by “For you” and “Following” tabs on iOS, starting from Wednesday.

The micro-blogging platform tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: “See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended ‘For you’ or Tweets from the accounts you’re ‘Following’.

“The ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs replace ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the star icon.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on the platform’s announcement.

While one user said, “this is absolute garbage, you’re forcing users off latest tweets each time they open the app. call it whatever BS names you want, but allow the tab choice to at least be kept”, another commented, “the swiping gesture is cool but I think it would be better for you and latest tweets. I could be wrong”.

On Sunday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had announced that users will soon be able swipe right or left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, and long form tweets would come in early February.

20230111-093005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Netflix adds new mobile games to its catalogue

    Google brings new updates to Android messaging, accessibility features

    Global TWS shipments up 17% in tough market

    Twitter asks for birthdate from users to watch sensitive content