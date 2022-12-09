INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter deleting 1.5 bn inactive accounts, account names up for grabs: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said the company will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform.

“Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no login for years,” said the billionaire.

Musk also said that the micro-blogging platform is working on a process to inform the users whether their tweets have been suppressed under a process known as “shadow banning” and they can appeal against the ban.

He added that Twitter is also working on a software update that will show your true account status.

“So you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal,” he mentioned.

Twitter has been accused of suppressing certain political speech on the platform.

The “Twitter Files 2” revealed that the micro-blogging platform, under a secret group, made controversial decisions, including “shadow banning” high-profile users without informing then CEO Jack Dorsey.

“This secret group included the Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust (Vijaya Gadde), the Global Head of Trust & Safety (Yoel Roth), subsequent CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal, and others,” said Bari Weiss, Founder and Editor of The Free Press, in the new “Twitter Files.”

Twitter had earlier denied that it did such things.

20221209-145204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Z-plus security to Sacha Sauda chief on threat perception: Khattar

    NMC allows medical graduates returned from Ukraine, China to appear in...

    Man mowed down by unknown vehicle in Delhi

    CG Power keen to supply systems for makers of Vande Bharat...