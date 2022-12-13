INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council after key members quit

Twitter on Tuesday dissolved its advisory group Trust and Safety Council, after nearly all key members resigned in protest of controversial changes Elon Musk has brought to the company.

The group was formed in 2016 and had newly 100 independent researchers and human rights activists.

In an email to remaining council members, Twitter said that as the company moves into a new phase, “we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work”.

“As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this,” the company added.

Last week, three members of Twitter Trust and Safety Council resigned, claiming that contrary to claims by Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline.

Eirliani Abdul Rahman, Anne Collier, and Lesley Podesta, who helped oversee Twitter’s digital safety, blamed Musk’s “freedom of expression” approach.

Rahman and Collier were members of the council since its inception in 2016.

According to the company, it will continue to welcome the council members’ ideas going forward.

“We will also continue to explore opportunities to provide focused and timely input into our work, whether through bilateral or small group meetings,” said Twitter.

