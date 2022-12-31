BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Musk fires janitors

NewsWire
0
0

Call it crazy but Elon Musk’s huge cost-cutting measures have forced some Twitter employees to bring their own toilet paper because there are no janitors to replace supplies at the company’s headquarters in the US.

The New York Times reported that the absence of janitors has “left the office in disarray.”

“Bathrooms have grown dirty and smells of leftover takeout food and body odour” is all over, according to the report.

Musk has shut down four floors at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, leaving employees to work out from only two floors.

According to the report, Twitter slashed janitorial services after the staff went on strike for higher pay in early December.

The Janitorial staff found they had been locked out of the Twitter headquarters, with no warning as the new Twitter owner terminated their contract.

Twitter is now down to about 2,000 employees, from the earlier workforce of nearly 7,800 as Musk went for a massing firing after taking it over.

Musk last week said that he spent the “last five weeks cutting costs like crazy”.

He said he laid off Twitter’s staff and slashed costs in order to save the “company from a $3 billion hole in its budget”.

“This company is like, basically, you are in a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” he told people during a Twitter Spaces audio chat.

According to Musk, Twitter was on track to generate approximately $3 billion worth of revenue while having around $1 billion in cash.

“I now think that Twitter will, in fact, be okay next year,” Musk said.

20221231-164003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Profit booking, global cues subdue indices (Roundup)

    TN govt forms 7-member panel for study of hydrocarbon projects

    Amazon India sees record Prime sign-ups, 68% from small-town India

    Resumption of traditional classes key for revenue growth in FY22: Ind-Ra