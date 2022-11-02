BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Twitter ends ad-free articles for premium Blue subscribers

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter has announced to discontinue ad-free articles for its premium Blue subscribers under Elon Musk as new CEO.

The micro-blogging platform said that it made the decision “to discontinue Ad-free Articles, effective as of close of business, on October 31, 2022”.

Twitter included ad-free articles when it rolled out its Blue subscription last year for $4.99.

A portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees went directly to publishers within their network.

The feature was based on the platform Twitter acquired from Scroll, a service that specialised in removing ads from news sites.

“We will stop displaying the ‘Twitter Blue Publisher’ label on any tweets containing your articles. We will no longer be sending a Twitter Blue token when people on Twitter access articles from your properties,” the micro-blogging platform said in an email sent to publishers.

“This will prevent the ad-free experience on your site from loading. There is no change required from your end, but feel free to remove any Twitter Blue code from your site,” said the company.

The features let Blue users view ad-free articles on participating websites.

“This is just the beginning for Ad-free Articles with much more ad-free content to come as we continue to build more partnerships, with more publishers, in more markets,” the company had said in November last year.

“Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50 per cent more per person than they would have made from serving ads to that person,” it added.

20221102-104403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIFI raises concern over high steel prices with PM

    AI adoption to add $500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025:...

    Tourism sector seeks GST rationalisation

    Festive Prospects: Healthy demand to sustain despite challenges says Maruti Suzuki