SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter expands Blue service to 6 more countries

NewsWire
0
0

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it.

The Twitter Blue service is now available in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain, reports TechCrunch.

Additionally, the company is introducing a new Spaces tab featuring podcasts and curated stations for live and recorded spaces.

The Spaces page is already available to users without a Twitter Blue subscription, but it primarily displays the live audio sessions that are currently happening.

The platform is also bringing back themed stations that list Spaces station by topics, which the company had started testing in August last year before Elon Musk took over.

Moreover, the company is making podcasts available to only Blue subscribers and “some people on Twitter for iOS and Twitter for Android apps”, the report said.

In December last year, Twitter had relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

20230203-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tesla lays off 200 Autopilot employees in latest jobs cut: Report

    Snap’s paid subscription ‘Snapchat Plus’ now live for $3.99/month

    Gupshup acquires conversational AI platform Active.Ai

    NASA selects two private companies for developing Moon spacesuits