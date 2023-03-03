INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter expands Blue service to more than 20 countries

NewsWire
0
0

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue subscription service to more than 20 countries in Europe.

The countries include the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus, according to Twitter’s About Page.

With this expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally.

Last month, the micro-blogging platform expanded the Twitter Blue service to 6 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

In December last year, Twitter launched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Later, the company added features such as the ability to post 60-minute videos and 4,000-character tweets, as well as get priority in conversations.

Meanwhile, following a round of layoffs, the micro-blogging site has laid off Twitter product manager Esther Crawford.

Crawford led various projects at Twitter, including the company’s Blue with verification subscription and its forthcoming payments platform.

More than 50 employees were impacted by the layoffs, which were spread across several departments. Martijn de Kuijper, the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021, was also among them, reports The Verge, citing sources.

20230303-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka to contribute $1.5 trillion to India’s economy by 2025: CM...

    E-Nuggets fraud case: Fresh recovery of Rs 32 cr by Kolkata...

    ‘Debt distress, climate action to be main challenges for India as...

    Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to moving truck’s bonnet...