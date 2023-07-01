INDIA

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Saturday faced a major outage globally, which is preventing thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

The “cannot retrieve tweets” error message has been reported by many users when they try to view or post a tweet. Besides this, users are also get “rate limit exceeded” message while refreshing the ‘For You’ tab.

According to outage monitor website ‘Down Detector’, nearly 4,000 reports of issues with Twitter have been logged.

“Me coming to twitter to see why it says ‘rate limit exceeded’ #TwitterDown,” a user wrote.

“Twitter engineers hard at work trying to figure out why everyone keeps getting Rate Limit Exceeded messages,” another user said.

A user commented: “Is Twitter down? Anyone getting the same issue? Can’t open the comments section”.

