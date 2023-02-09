SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter faces major global outage

Micro-blogging platform Twitter faced a major global outage with several users having issues while posting a tweet and sending direct messages (DMs).

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 59 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 32 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with server connection.

Taking to the platform, many users reported the issues.

While one user said, “did Twitter Dms stop working #TwitterDown”, another mentioned: “Anyone else being blocked from tweeting or retweeting? #TweetLimit #DailyLimit #TwitterDown.”

Users had scheduled their tweets for reporting the issues as they were not likely to post it immediately.

After receiving multiple reports of the outage, the company posted from its @TwitterSupport account on Thursday and said: “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and CEO Elon Musk had said the outage was due to back-end changes to make the platform faster.

For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.

Also, the platform showed error messages to several users, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”.

