SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter fixes bug that showed users ‘this tweet is unavailable’: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the micro-blogging platform has fixed the bug that showed users “this tweet is unavailable”.

When a user queried: “Is it just us seeing ‘this tweet is unavailable’ on more and more quote tweets in the feed, but when you click on it, the tweet appears? @TwitterSupport @elonmusk.”

Musk replied: “We think we fixed this bug today. Please lmk if you’re still seeing it.”

Several users shared their status related to the bug on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “fixed for me”, another commented, “that’s an old, ‘conservative bug’ that disappears tweets the AI doesn’t like. Years back it was a very regular thing to see”.

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and Musk said that the outage was because of backend changes to make the micro-blogging platform faster.

For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.

Also, the platform showed error messages to several users, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”.

20230206-092403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Fi suffers data breach, customer info compromised

    IIT-Delhi researcher reveals significant brain abnormalities in long Covid patients

    Microsoft’s new Surface devices now available in India

    Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EVs