Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the micro-blogging platform has fixed the bug that showed users “this tweet is unavailable”.

When a user queried: “Is it just us seeing ‘this tweet is unavailable’ on more and more quote tweets in the feed, but when you click on it, the tweet appears? @TwitterSupport @elonmusk.”

Musk replied: “We think we fixed this bug today. Please lmk if you’re still seeing it.”

Several users shared their status related to the bug on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “fixed for me”, another commented, “that’s an old, ‘conservative bug’ that disappears tweets the AI doesn’t like. Years back it was a very regular thing to see”.

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and Musk said that the outage was because of backend changes to make the micro-blogging platform faster.

For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.

Also, the platform showed error messages to several users, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”.

